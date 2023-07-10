Delhi riots 2020: Man held over head constable Ratan Lal's killing from Manipur's Moreh

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The Manipur Police crime branch on Monday arrested a man, in Moreh, near the India-Myanmar border, for his alleged involvement in the killing of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Khalid a resident of Chand Bagh, Delhi.

"With the help of technical surveillance, accused Mohd. Khalid was arrested from Moreh, Imphal, and Manipur (near the Myanmar-India border)," police said.

Police said Khalid was one of the proclaimed offenders involved in the killing and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

"A team of Western Range-II/Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender, Mohd Khalid, resident of Chand Bagh, Delhi. He is involved in the murder case of Head Constable Rattan Lal, Police Station Dayalpur, Delhi. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was also declared for his arrest," it added.

Based on secret information, the Delhi Crime Branch was able to apprehend the accused, said the police.

"Secret information was received by Inspector Gurmeet Singh that a proclaimed offender, Mohd. Khalid, who is wanted in the murder case of Police Station Dayalpur, Delhi, is hiding at Moreh, Imphal, Manipur (near the Mayamar-India border) and could be apprehended from there," it further added.

Earlier on June 21, accused Mohd Ayaz, a resident of Chand Bagh in Karawal Nagar, was apprehended in the same case for his alleged involvement in the killing of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal.

This case pertains to the larger conspiracy of the North East Delhi riots of February 2020. In this riot, 53 people were killed and hundreds were injured. Riots were reported from many parts of North East Delhi on February 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor