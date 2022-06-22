Delhi sees dip in new COVID cases, logs 928 infections in last 24 hours

The national capital saw a dip in the new COVID-19 cases with 928 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 1,383 new cases yesterday.

The positivity rate in the city dipped from 7.22 per cent on Tuesday to 7.08 per cent today.

With this, the active cases in the city declined from 5,595 cases on Tuesday to 5,054 on Wednesday.

As many as 1,466 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the city since the onset of the pandemic rose to 18,94,164.

Three patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the national capital rose to 26,242.

A total of 13,099 COVID samples were tested.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 26,453 beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID vaccine taking the cumulative doses administered till date in the city to 3,47,32,097.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Active cases now constitute 0.19 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Active cases in the country now stand at 81,687 with a daily positivity rate of 3.94 per cent.

As many as 13 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.

A total of 9,862 people recovered from COVID, taking the recovery rate currently at 98.60 per cent.Total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,25,055.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,10,623 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.88 Cr (85,88,36,977) cumulative tests.

India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 196.45 crore with vaccinating 1,96,45,99,906 people.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far 3,58,99,199 adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor