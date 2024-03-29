Delhi Shame: 3-year-old girl raped, accused held

New Delhi, March 29 A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Peeragarhi area on Delhi's outskirts, police said on Thursday, adding that they have nabbed the 27-year-old accused.

Police said that a police control room (PCR) call was received about the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl in Peeragarhi village. "Immediately a police team, including the ACP and Station House Officer (SHO) of Paschim Vihar West police station reached the location," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said.

He said that the minor victim was found there along with her mother and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and necessary medical treatment was provided.

"The accused is a tenant of the same building," the DCP said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 of the POCSO Act.

"The victim was discharged after examination and counselling," the DCP said, adding that the accused was caught after CCTV footage and call details were scanned and searches conducted in over 30 locations.

