Delhi Shocker: 3 Children Drown While Bathing in Munak Canal

Three teenagers drowned while bathing in the Munak Canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini on Wednesday, police said."A PCR call was received at 3.20 pm regarding the drowning of three children," a senior police officer said.

Teams from the local police department, fire brigade and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority rushed to the spot and a recuse operation was launched.The bodies were preserved in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination, police said.On preliminary inquiry, the trio were found to be minors and all residents of Bhalaswa Dairy who went into the canal to take a bath, police said.