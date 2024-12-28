Delhi Traffic Advisory for Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites: Check Key Routes to Avoid on December 28

The last rites of India’s former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh will take place today, December 28. Dr. Singh’s mortal remains will be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat. In preparation for the event, a special traffic advisory has been put in place for Saturday ahead of the funeral, outlining restrictions and diversions on major routes across the city. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to avoid certain roads and opt for public transport to ease congestion during the proceedings.

“The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigham Bodh Ghat on the occasion of state funeral of late Dr. Sh. Man Mohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

Traffic Advisory

Special Traffic Arrangements have been made on the solemn occasion of the State Funeral of Late Dr. PM Manmohan Singh on 28.12.2024 at 11:45 AM at Nigam Bodh Ghat.



Before the funeral, Dr. Singh’s body will lie in state at the Congress headquarters from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, allowing the public to pay their respects. Following this, a funeral procession will begin at 9:30 AM, leading to his cremation at Nigambodh Ghat.