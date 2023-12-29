Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Dense Fog Causing Near-Zero Visibility – Details Inside

As Delhi-NCR grapples with persistent dense fog, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory to ensure safe driving amidst challenging conditions. The region is expected to witness very dense fog over the next four days, according to forecasts by the weather department, with minimum temperatures hovering around seven to eight degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has underscored the need for caution, issuing an advisory on Thursday. The advisory encourages drivers to utilize fog lights and advises travelers to stay updated on the schedules of airlines, railways, and state transport. Reduced visibility has already impacted railway services, leading to delays in 22 Delhi-bound trains on Thursday.

Weather Forecast and Driving Tips

The weather department predicts dense fog during late and early hours until December 31 in Haryana and Chandigarh. The minimum temperature is expected to be in the range of seven to eight degrees Celsius during this period. In response to these challenging conditions, the Delhi Traffic Police and the IMD have jointly issued tips for safe driving in foggy weather.

Driving Tips During Fog Conditions:

Know Your Route: Plan your route in advance and familiarize yourself with your destination. Vehicle Maintenance: Ensure your vehicle is in good condition, with all essential components like lights, brakes, tires, windscreen wipers, radiator, battery, and heating system functioning properly. Visibility Maintenance: Keep windows and mirrors clean. Use defrosters and wipers to enhance visibility. Safety Equipment: Keep a high visibility jacket and torch in your car for visibility and safety in case you need to exit the vehicle. Use Low-Beam Headlights: Increase visibility by using low-beam headlights. High beams can reflect in the fog, impairing visibility. Fog Lights: If your vehicle is equipped with fog lights, use them for better visibility. Reduce Speed: Slow down in foggy conditions, stay within the limits, and keep a watchful eye on the speedometer. Maintain Distance: Keep a safe following distance to account for sudden stops or changes in traffic patterns. Guiding Markings: Use pavement markings, road edges, or central dividers as guides. Road Conditions: Be cautious of slippery roads during fog and occasional rain. Auditory Awareness: Listen attentively for traffic sounds, especially in reduced visibility. Minimize Distractions: Avoid distractions such as music, eating, drinking, or smoking while driving. Honking: Periodically honk to alert other drivers to your presence. No Overtaking: Avoid overtaking other vehicles in foggy conditions.

Emergency Measures in Near-Zero Visibility:

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the following measures are recommended:

Turn on hazard lights.

Pull into a safe location, such as a parking lot, and stop.

If no parking lot is available, pull over to the side of the road as far as possible.

Turn off all lights except hazard flashing lights.

Set the emergency brake and ensure brake lights are off to avoid confusion for other drivers.

Current Weather and Air Quality Conditions:

As of Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season's average. The maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 82 per cent.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 358. The AQI categories range from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-500), with Delhi currently classified as "very poor."