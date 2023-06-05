Delhi: Two accused including wife arrested for murder of CISF constable

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Two accused persons were arrested for being allegedly involved in the murder of a CISF constable, police said on Monday.

Police said that accused named Rahul Yadav (24) and wife (32) of the deceased personnel were involved in the murder incident.

Police also mentioned that earlier the wife of the deceased personnel had made a fake story of death in which she told officials that her husband had died to due to electric shock.

"On May 31, a PCR Call regarding "injury after slipping in bathroom at Nav Shakti apartment, Ghitorni" was recieved at PS Vasant Kunj South. It was known that the PCR had taken the injured to Safdarjung hospital. After sometime, information of MLC regarding a person namely Rajiv who was admitted in hospital with the history of Electric shock at home (as told by his wife MK), who was declared brought dead was received at PS Vasant Kunj South. IO collected the MLC of the deceased and the dead body was deposited in mortuary," police said.

"No visible injury marks were present over the body of the deceased. The scene of crime was inspected by Crime Team and the statements of family members were recorded," police added.

Police further mentioned that the post mortem report of the deceased revealed that the cause of death was manual strangulation.

"On June 3 the post mortem report of the deceased was received and the cause of death was known as manual strangulation. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 323/2023 under sections 302/201 IPC was registered at Police Station Vasant Kunj South and the investigation was taken up," an official statement said.

Police mentioned that in the analysis of CCTV footage, it was found that one suspected person was seen entering and leaving the building twice at the time of incident.

"On sustained interrogation, MK (wife of deceased) disclosed the name of suspected person as Rahul Yadav. During investigation, accused Rahul Yadav aged 24 yrs and MK aged 32 yrs were arrested. On sustained interrogation, accused Rahul Yadav disclosed that he was in a relationship with MK. On 31.05.2023, a scuffle happened between deceased Rajiv and him & he strangulated deceased Rajiv," police said.

"After finding Rajiv is dead both Rahul Yadav and MK came up with a plan to fake the story of electric shock. For that his dead body was put inside bathroom and a bucket was filled with water and immersion rod was immersed in that so as to create the scene as if Rajiv got electric shock," it added.

