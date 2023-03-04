Delhi Uber auto driver arrested after woman journalist alleges misbehaviour

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist during a ride in southeast Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The Uber driver Vinod Kumar Yadav has been arrested by Delhi Police.

"On March 2 at about 11.00 pm, one journalist approached police station New Friends Colony and filed a complaint against one driver namely Vinod Kumar bearing registration number DL 1RV 2644. She levelled allegations of indecent behaviour as well as lascivious staring by him, while she travelled from New Friends Colony to Malviya Nagar on March 1 at about 4.40 pm on his three-seater autorickshaw vehicle," Police said.

Accordingly, a case under Section 509 IPC dated March 2 was registered at Police Station New Friends Colony and an investigation was taken up" police officials said.

Police officials further stated that timely raids were conducted with the help of technical surveillance to arrest the Uber driver.

"A dedicated team was constituted and raids were conducted. The ownership of the TSR was procured which has been found in the name of one Mohd Yunus Khan resident of Govindpuri Delhi, who was interrogated so as to nab the offender driver. During the investigation, it has come to light that the TSR was already purchased by Vinod Kumar Yadav a resident of Madanpur Khadar Sarita Vihar. Meanwhile, technical surveillance was also applied" officials added.

After conducting raids Vinod Kumar Yadav was detained and interrogated and he was confirmed to be the alleged and hence arrested.

Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and initiated a probe in this matter.

In this regard, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson on Thursday also took to Twitter where she stated that information has been sought from Uber India.

"Notice has been issued to Uber India and Delhi Police over the unfortunate incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber Auto in Delhi. Information has also been sought about the steps taken by Uber for the safety of women" Maliwal tweeted.

Delhi Police officials have stated that all legal formalities including a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC have been completed and further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor