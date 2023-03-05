Delhi University student dies in accident on Manali-Chandigarh highway

A student of Delhi University's Kamla Nehru College died while several others were injured in a bus accident that took place on Friday on the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway in Jabli near Bilaspur district headquarters, the Kamla Nehru College principal said.

According to the college principal, the students of Kamla Nehru College had organised a trip to Manali.

"The trip was not organized by the college," the principal said.

According to the principal, a total of 40 students were present on the bus. 33 students were from Kamla Nehru College while others belonged to other colleges.

According to the police, a tourist bus HR 38 AB 0007 on its way from Haryana to Manali overturned on the Manali-Chandigarh highway.

"In the accident, a woman died on the spot while 41 others were injured," police said on Friday.

"Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and all the injured were admitted to Bilaspur regional hospital. Out of 41 injured people, one passenger was critical and referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI)," the police further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor