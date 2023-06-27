Delhi University Vice Chancellor reviews preparations for PM Modi visit on June 30

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting on Advance Security Liaison (ASL) regarding the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the University of Delhi on June 30.

"Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh is monitoring all the activities. In this series, a meeting on Advance Security Liaison (ASL) was organized on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor. Apart from this, the Vice Chancellor also held separate meetings with the members of AC and EC," an official statement said.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also took stock of the preparations by visiting the venue Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Complex and other important places along with the officials.

The Vice-Chancellor said," On the occasion of the closing ceremony, an exhibition on the glorious journey of 100 years of the University would also be organized in the basement of the Multipurpose Hall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of University of Delhi's Centenary Celebrations on June 30 and Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour."

"On this occasion, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 3 new buildings virtually. Several committees have also been formed by the university for the successful organization of the valedictory function," he added.

The Advance Security Liaison (ASL) was also attended by the chairpersons of various committees constituted for the closing ceremony, concerned government officials related to traffic, police, security and various senior officials of the university.

A meeting of the elected members of the Academic Council (AC) of the University of Delhi was also held in the afternoon under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor.

Thereafter, the Vice Chancellor also held a meeting with all the members of the Executive Council (EC) of the University of Delhi, the statement said.

