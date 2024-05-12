Delhi witness 30 pc surge in prosecutions for PUCC violations

New Delhi, May 12 The national capital has witnessed a 30 per cent surge in violations related to Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) between January 1 and April 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year, according to Delhi Traffic Police data.

The data revealed that a total of 101,164 instances of PUCC violations were recorded during this period, marking a significant increase from the 78,169 challans documented in the same timeframe in 2023.

The spike in the violation also highlights the persistent challenge of vehicular pollution in Delhi, a city notorious for its alarming levels of air pollution.

A senior police official said that Delhi Traffic Police has also conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Model Town, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar among others, with the highest number of challans issued in 2024.

“This detailed examination has pinpointed regions where such traffic violations occur most frequently.

The official further said that by rigorously monitoring and enforcing PUCC regulations, traffic cops aim to cultivate a culture of compliance with emissions standards among motorists.

“It's crucial to recognise that vehicular emissions significantly contribute to air pollution in urban areas like Delhi. Therefore, cracking down on vehicles without valid PUCCs is imperative to mitigate the adverse environmental effects associated with unchecked emissions,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor