Delhi woman raped multiple times on pretext of marriage

New Delhi, Nov 10 A 24-year old woman was allegedly raped multiple times and physically assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in South Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Thursday.

According to a senior police official, information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) was received from Madan Mohan Malviya hospital at Tigri police station wherein the victim had given history of sexual assault to the doctor.

"A police team was dispatched for the hospital and the victim's statement recorded," said the official.

"In her statement, she alleged that she became friends with an auto driver called Devender. Later, the accused took her to his house at JJ camp in Tigri area and on the pretext of marriage established physical relationship with her on several occasions," said the official.

"She also alleged that Devender used to beat her and on November 8, he thrashed her again at his residence. The woman went to Madan Mohan hospital and narrated her ordeal to the doctor," said the official.

"A case under sections 323(voluntary causing hurt) and 376 (rape) o f the Indian Penal Code is being registered to investigate the matter," the official added.

