"Delhi's law and order situation has never been so bad," says AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday remarked that Delhi's law and order situation has never been so bad. He lamented that people of Delhi do not have a "police that is accountable to them"

"Delhi's law and order situation has never been so bad. The people of Delhi work hard, run their households. But the people of Delhi do not have the police that is accountable to them," Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted tagging annews report that a body of a 25-year-old member of the transgender community was found near Japanese Park in Delhi's Rohini district around 4:00 am on Thursday.

AAP leaders have been criticising Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and the Central government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital since many drastic crime incidents have been reported consecutively in recent times.

This week Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Central Government of not having a solid plan to improve Delhi's law and order.

The chief minister made these remarks after the shocking broad daylight robbery near Pragati Maidan in which Rs 2 lakh was allegedly robbed from a delivery agent and his associate at gunpoint.

"There is 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi. Give us law and order, and we will make it the safest city," Kejriwal had said.

