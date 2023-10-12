Delivery boy absconds with 71 mobile phones in Ghaziabad, area manager lodges FIR

Ghaziabad, Oct 12 In a shocking incident, a delivery executive of a private company delivering Flipkart goods online in Ghaziabad, allegedly stole 71 new mobile phones and is absconding.

The incident came to light after Vipin Kumar Rathore, the area manager of Antu Heighting Logistics, which is responsible for the delivery of products to customers, registered a complaint against the delivery Executive at the Indirapuram Police Station.

Vipin Rathore is a resident of Vikasnagar Colony of Loni Police Station area in Ghaziabad.

Deepak Kumar, the delivery boy of another company, Insta Cart Service Private Limited located in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara, took 71 shipments (mobile phones) of goods to be delivered on October 8 but did not deliver any shipment.

The area manager said, "When I spoke to Deepak Kumar on phone, he threatened to kill me. He has not yet delivered the mobile phone to even a single customer. I have registered a case in the Indirapuram Police Station against Deepak Kumar, resident of Durga Colony, Sahibabad, on late Wednesday night.

Police said that the case is under investigation.

