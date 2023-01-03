Dense fog covers Rajasthan; Churu freezes at minus 0.9 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 3 Dense fog and cold wave conditions gripped Rajasthan on Tuesday with Churu recording the coldest temperature in the desert state.

Churu registered minus 0.9 degree Celsius, the lowest temperature of the season.

Dense fog enveloped Jaipur due to which visibility dropped to less than 50 metres in the Pink City, Alwar, Dausa, Bharatpur, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Jhunjhunu.

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued an orange alert for the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions while issuing a warning of severe cold for the next three days.

There is a possibility of dense fog till January 4, while there is a possibility of strong cold-wave till January 6, the MeT Centre has forecast.

The Orange alert has been issued for Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar districts till January 5.

A Yellow alert has been issued for Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur, Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Bundi districts.

In all these districts, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of cold wave till January 6 and has expressed the possibility of frost in the standing rabi crops in these areas. In view of this, experts have advised farmers to irrigate crops in the morning and evening, so that mustard and wheat crops can be protected from frost.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor