Dense fog to continue over northwest India: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 31 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over many parts of plains of Northwest and adjoining central India and likely to further extend to East India in next two days.

The weather forecast agency said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during the next two days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in many parts over Punjab till January 2 morning and in some parts thereafter for subsequent three days while dense to very dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail in some parts over Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till January 2 morning and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent 2-3 days,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

The IMD further said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Uttarakhand till January 2 morning and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days.

“Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets for few hours in early morning/morning hours over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Till January 1, over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till January 2.

“Cold Day conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana till January 4; over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till January 1,” said the IMD.

