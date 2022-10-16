Details of corruption in Congress regime will be sent to Rahul Gandhi: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, Oct 16 Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that only people having money will get jobs in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that details of corruption during the Congress regime in the state will be sent to him along with full statistics.

Talking to reporters at KR Pet in Mandya district, Bommai said Rahul Gandhi may either be suffering from selective amnesia or the state Congress leaders have not briefed their leader properly.

"The amount of corruption in recruitment that took place during the Congress regime has never happened in any other state. The incumbent government has ordered inquiry into the leakage of question papers pertaining to the recruitment of police constables and PU exams. Details of the probe will be sent to Rahul Gandhi. Let him see the amount of corruption that took place when his party was in power in the state and then talk," Bommai said.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah's statement that the Congress will return to power in Karnataka after next year's elections, Bommai said, "In 2018, Siddaramaiah had said that his party would certainly come to power. But what happened? The total number of seats won by the Congress came down to 79 from 127. The former CM had said B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy would not become Chief Ministers, but both of them served as the CM for one term. We will request Siddaramaiah to repeat his remarks as it will help the BJP," Bommai said.

Karnataka will go to the polls in the first half of 2023, and the two principal parties Congress and BJP have begun their preperations in earnest.

Rahul Gandhi is currently traversing through the state as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, while the ruling BJP has launched its Jana Sankalpa Yatra.

