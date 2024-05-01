Deve Gowda sent his grandson Prajwal Revanna abroad, says K'taka CM

Yadgir (Karnataka), May 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had sent his accused grandson abroad.

Speaking to reporters in Yadgir while seeking votes for the Congress candidate G. Kumar Naik for Raichur Lok Sabha seat, the CM said that Deve Gowda had planned the exit from the country after the scandal broke out.

CM Siddaramaiah refuted the allegations that there was an involvement of Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in bringing the scandal to the forefront.

“There was a car driver named Karthik of Prajwal Revanna. Karthik had himself claimed that he had given the pen drive to a BJP leader. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is making allegations for political reasons against Shivakumar,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"Why Prajwal was given a ticket as everything about him was known. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to investigate the matter. The SIT officers will probe the matter transparently. There is no question of protecting anyone," the CM said.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar had alleged that Prajwal Revanna had unleashed brutality on 300 to 400 women. "It is not feasible to have a count. The victims belong to the age group of 16 years to 50 years. Maids and police officers are the victims. It is not known whether the atrocity was committed on the victims after issuing threats. The accused is a pervert sexual offender," she said.

The SIT on Tuesday issued a notice to Prajwal Revanna to appear before the agency within 24 hours.

State Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara stated that the notice has been issued under CRPC Section 41A and as per the provision, the accused will have to appear within 24 hours. Otherwise, the officers will initiate further proceedings.

Prajwal is expected to land in Bengaluru on Friday and SIT is likely to take him into custody, according to sources.

