Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Congress over its unfulfilled poll promises

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took a swipe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her recent promises and guarantees made during her visit to Telangana. Fadnavis criticized the Congress party, suggesting that historical records indicate a track record of unfulfilled guarantees whenever Congress has made such commitments.

Fadnavis said, "I just want to ask the Congress leaders that in every state where the Congress gave guarantees, they could not fulfil even a single guarantee. They only lie, make promises during elections, and later forget. They deceive people."

Fadnavis made these remarks while addressing reporters during his visit to Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday, where he arrived to participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed people's lives in the last nine years. The change is visible. People are seeing that the country is moving forward and the people of India are with PM Modi," he further added.

Addressing a public rally in Telangana on Sunday, Sonia Gandhi stated, "To fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana, we (Congress) are announcing six guarantees, with Mahalakshmi being the first one. We are committed to fulfilling each one of them."