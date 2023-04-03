Devotees can have darshan of Ayodhya city, Saryu river from helicopter in new service started by UP Tourism

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 : UP Tourism recently started a service under which devotees can see Ayodhya city and the Saryu river from a helicopter.

In order to promote tourism in Lord Ram's city Ayodhya, the aerial view service was started on the day of Ram Navami. Devotees who come from every corner of the country can have a darshan of Ayodhya city, according to an official statement.

According to the statement, this flight has been started from the Saryu guest house in Ayodhya, in which tourists are given an aerial view of Ayodhya city and Saryu in a seven to eight minutes flight.

For this, a fee of Rs 3,000 per person has been fixed. Presently this service is for 15 days, which will be extended later and as the number of people increases, the number of helicopter rides will increase.

Regarding the same Ayodhya aerial tour, Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said that various schemes have been started by the UP government for better connectivity in Ayodhya and to connect Ayodhya with tourism.

Not only in the state, the number of devotees visiting the city of Shri Ram from every corner of the country, Ayodhya is also increasing, in view of which the facility of aerial darshan has been made available in Ayodhya, in which devotees can see the city of Lord Shri Ram and the grand Ram.

One can have an aerial view of the temple construction work. Right now it is for 15 days as a trial, but later it will be extended further.

Along with this, the facility of aerial darshan will also be made available soon at other pilgrimage sites of Uttar Pradesh. At present, this facility has been started in Govardhan and Ayodhya and in the coming Kumbh, there will be a helicopter facility for the devotees in Prayagraj as well, so that the devotees can enjoy a wonderful view of the scene from the air.

