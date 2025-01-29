Devotees Take Holy Dip in Polluted Yamuna River at Wazirabad Ghat on Mauni Amavasya (Watch Video)

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, thousands of devotees gathered at the Wazirabad Ghat in Delhi to take a holy dip in the Yamuna River, despite its heavily polluted state. The Yamuna River, a lifeline of Delhi, has become a glaring symbol of the city’s pollution crisis. Historically revered as a sacred river, the Yamuna has suffered due to unchecked urbanization, industrial discharge, and inadequate waste management. In Delhi alone, it is estimated that nearly 60% of the city’s untreated sewage flows directly into the river. Coupled with high levels of industrial effluents, the river has become a toxic cocktail of pollutants.

Delhi: Devotees take a holy dip in the polluted Yamuna River at Wazirabad Ghat on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya pic.twitter.com/asnJqh0Hea — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

However, the religious significance of the event remains strong, despite the poor condition of the river. Hindus worldwide are celebrating and observing Mauni Amavasya. It is one of the most important days of the year and falls on the no-moon day in the month of Magha, which is January-February according to the English calendar.

"Mauni" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Mauna," meaning "silence." Observing a vow of silence on this day is a common practice among devotees, promoting spiritual discipline and inner peace. Silence is seen as a powerful tool for self-purification and spiritual growth. Additionally, performing rituals to honour ancestors on Mauni Amavasya is thought to bring happiness and blessings, as well as help alleviate Pitru Dosha, offering relief to those facing ancestral karmic imbalances.

