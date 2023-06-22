Devotees throng Baba Chamliyal shrine in J-K's Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 : The Annual fair at the Baba Chamliyal Shrine located on International Border in Samba on Thursday witnessed an unprecedented rush as devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring states came all the way to pay obeisance at the revered shrine.

Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh and several other officers offered Chadar at the shrine.

According to an official, nearly one lakh devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring states visited the shrine.

"About 45,000 devotees visited the shrine by this afternoon but the rush of devotees increased after that and touched the record-breaking figure," the official said.

The management Committee of the fair, district administration Samba and Border Security Force (BSF) had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees visiting the shrine to pay their obeisance.

As the shrine is located very close to IB, the BSF and local police had also made elaborate security arrangements in the area to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

"Elaborate security and other arrangements have been put in place for the devotees who have been thronging the shrine since early morning," said DC Samba.

Hundreds of stalls were set up by the devotees serving eatables, cold water and juice to the people visiting the shrine

The children also enjoyed fun and frolicking during the annual fair.

Baba Chamliyal is revered by the people of both India and Pakistan alike and lakhs of people thronged the shrine from the Indian side.

Community langar was set up by the mandir Committee where the villagers from all walks of life rendered their service.

Additional SP Surinder Choudhary, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur Rajesh Kumar, Tehsildar Ramgarh Farooq Ahmed, Block Development officer Mukesh Sharma and other district officers accompanied Deputy Commissioner Samba & SSP Samba in paying obeisance & sought blessings for the district.

