DGCA Mandates Airlines to Seat Children Under 12 With Parents or Guardians on Same PNR

India's aviation regulator has announced a new rule aimed at improving the travel experience for families with young children. The rule mandates that airlines allocate seats together for children under 12 and at least one of their parents or guardians travelling on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR). Additionally, airlines will be required to maintain a record of these seat assignments.

This new regulation addresses a common concern for parents flying with young children - the possibility of being separated during seating allocation. Having a young child seated alone on a plane can be stressful for both the child and the parent.