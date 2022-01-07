DGFT set up online Covid-19 help desk for exports and import services

As corona surge, it's at the highest peak, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has set up a dedicated Covid-19 help desk to help exports and imports during this period, a commerce ministry statement has said.

The Commerce Ministry and DGFT, are looking at the problems which are faced by traders in carrying out exports and imports due to the rising in Covid-19 cases. “The Covid-19 help desk [has been set up] to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of international trade,” the ministry said in the statement. The process of solving issues will be done by both departments.



The help desk can be accessed on the DGFT’s website, dgft.gov.in., the ministry said. While the resolutions and feedback could be tracked can be tracked in help desk services, the ministry said.

This help desk is set up by the government for internal trades, to secure an uninterrupted supply chain.