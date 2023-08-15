Dhanbad: Land caves in, three of a family rescued

Dhanbad, Aug 15 Three people of a family got trapped inside the cracks after the land caved in with a loud sound on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in No. 11 township of Jogta police station area of ​​Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

They were rescued by the local people with great difficulty. However, they have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Occurrences of land cracks due to underground fires are common in the coalfields of Dhanbad.

It was told about the incident of Monday-Tuesday night that when people were in deep sleep, then suddenly the land caved in and cracks appeared within a radius of 200 meters. Due to this, Shyam Bhuiyan, his son and another member got trapped inside the cracks.

A nearby temple also collapsed. Apart from this, five houses of the township also got damaged.

Many local people showed courage and pulled out the three persons who were buried deep in the ground. Smokes were seen emanating from the area where the cracks appeared in the ground.

After the incident, there is a situation of panic in the entire area. It has been said that the houses of some nearby people have been completely damaged.

