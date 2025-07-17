Dharmasthala murders: Retired SC judge, activists demand SIT probe monitored by court

Bengaluru, July 17 A retired Supreme Court judge and several activists have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the shocking Dharmasthala murders, to be monitored by the Supreme Court or the Karnataka High Court.

The case involves the alleged killings of multiple women and others. Dharmasthala is a renowned Hindu pilgrimage centre in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the Bengaluru Press Club on Thursday, retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice V. Gopala Gowda demanded that, "Given the gravity of the alleged offences and the distressing information suggesting that these crimes may have been committed by highly influential and powerful personalities with significant political clout, we strongly recommend the following immediate actions. "

"We urge the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be monitored by an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) level Police Officer, in conjunction with a sitting or retired Judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court of Karnataka," Justice Gowda stated.

This will ensure impartiality, thoroughness, and Public confidence in the Investigation, he underlined.

The Investigation must be carried out with the total assistance of a dedicated Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team, inclusive of DNA analysis. Digital Forensics and other essential specialised units. This is crucial for collecting irrefutable scientific evidence, Justice Gowda stated.

The entire Investigation process should be Video recorded. This will ensure transparency and accountability at every stage, he stated.

The crime scene must be thoroughly analysed to gather all possible evidence. All personalities, irrespective of their influence, who are found to be involved in committing these crimes, must be arrested forthwith and subjected to Custodial interrogation, Justice Gowda emphasised.

Former Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission C. S. Dwarakanath stated, "The incidents of mass murder, mass rape, and mass burial have been widely reported in both media and the public domain over the past week."

It has come to light that an eyewitness to these heinous crimes has provided a confessional statement before a Magistrate, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), and an investigation is currently in progress, Dwarakanath stated.

"However, it appears that the investigation is being handled by a Local Sub-Inspector under the supervision of a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

We are deeply concerned by the reported factual scenarios. The eyewitness has disclosed information about disposing of dead bodies and demanded the exhumation of dead bodies. YET, these bodies are reportedly still awaiting exhumation," Dwarakanath noted.

Furthermore, it appears that the investigation is not progressing within the mandate of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he slammed.

Senior counsel Balan, advocates S. Umapathi and Sudha Katwa, and social activist N. Narasimha Murthy were present at the press conference.

On July 11, the unidentified complainant, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district last Friday and recorded his statement.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago. He alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault. They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts.

