Dharmendra Pradhan reaches Balasore, meets people injured in tain accident

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday reached Balasore Medical College and Hospital where some of the injured in the Odisha triple train accident have been admitted.

Pradhan cut short his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal and reached Odisha following three-way accident involving two passenger and one goods train that occurred on Friday evening.

The accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district. 17 coaches of these two trains have been de-railed and severely damaged.

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident spot. He also met the injured at Balasore District Hospital.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also visited the accident spot and said a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry.

The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning today.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, around 900 people are injured.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

