Diamantaire Nirav Modi's HCL House price slashed, DRT orders re-auction in Feb

By IANS | Published: January 9, 2023 12:33 PM 2023-01-09T12:33:02+5:30 2023-01-09T12:40:07+5:30

Mumbai, Jan 9 Finding no takers for fugitive diamantaire Nirav D. Modi's one property, its price has been ...

Mumbai, Jan 9 Finding no takers for fugitive diamantaire Nirav D. Modi's one property, its price has been slashed and the DRT has ordered its re-auction, along with certain other prime assets, in one of the cases pertaining to the Punjab National Bank

