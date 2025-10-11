Differently-abled woman raped in Kolkata; accused arrested

Kolkata, Oct 11 A youth was arrested in Kolkata from the port area in the city on Saturday on charges of raping a differently-abled woman, police said.

A FIR was filed at Nadial Police Station under the Port Division of the city police on Friday night.

The cops immediately started an investigation into the matter and finally arrested the accused person on Saturday morning, said an official of the Kolkata Police.

"A written police complaint on the matter was filed at around midnight on Friday at the Nadial Police Station. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered. Investigation started immediately without wasting any time, and within hours, the accused person was arrested on Saturday morning," the city police official said.

He said that the accused person was arrested from front of his residence at around 6.30 a.m.

The police, however, refused to disclose the identity of the accused till the time he would be presented at a lower court in the city later in the day.

The public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

In another incident, a second-year M.B.B.S. student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside a private medical college in West Burdwan district's Durgapur on Friday night, police confirmed on Saturday.

The woman was allegedly dragged to a secluded place and arrested.

A case has been registered against several people in connection with the incident, though no arrests have been made so far.

West Bengal had been in the national headlines for the last year following several events of rape and rape and murder in the state. In many cases, the victims were minors.

The most talked-about case was the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

