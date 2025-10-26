Direct flights between Kolkata, Guangzhou to resume today after over 5-year break

Kolkata, Oct 26 After a break of over five years, direct flights between Kolkata and China’s Guangzhou city will resume on Sunday, with the first one scheduled to take off at 10 p.m. from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, officials said.

Direct flights between the two countries were operational till early 2020 before being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, following recent diplomatic initiatives, private carrier IndiGo announced it will resume daily, non-stop flights connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou starting from October 26.

The turning point came earlier this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, paving the way for a broader reset in flight operations.

It was also learnt that China’s state-owned China Eastern Airlines will resume flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9, operating three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, also posted about the development on X.

“Direct flights between China and India are now a reality. Kolkata → Guangzhou launches today. Shanghai ↔ New Delhi starts Nov 9, flying three times a week,” said the spokesperson.

An official at NSCBI Airport said, “The first flight is scheduled to leave Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10 p.m. today.”

It may be noted that the city of Kolkata has centuries-old ties with China dating back to British rule, when Chinese migrants arrived in the city as traders. The city’s Chinatown is famous for its migrant community, many of whom travel frequently to the neighbouring country. With a direct flight, travelling to China would become easier for them.

“The direct air link will reduce logistics and transit time. It will also reduce cost. This will benefit business,” said Rajeev Singh, head of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor