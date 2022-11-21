"Disbursement of ex gratia has begun...," says Odisha Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

After a goods train derailed today early morning at Korai Station in Jajpur district, under East Coast Railway, the disbursement of ex gratia amount to the families of the victims has begun, said the Odisha Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday.

"The disbursement of ex gratia amount to the families of the victims has begun. Family of each deceased will get Rs 5 lakhs, those who sustained grievous injuries will get Rs 1 lakh, and those with nonserious injuries will get Rs 25,000," said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The goods train derailed at about 6:44 am, damaging the railway station building.

Relief teams and Railway officials were rushed to the site. A rescue operation is underway. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Khurda Road and other Branch officers rushed to the accident spot for relief work. Both rail lines have been blocked, informed officials.

However, some trains have been cancelled and a few have been diverted due to the derailment.

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express, Shalimar-Puri Express, Shalimar-Hyderabad Express, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special, Bhubaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special and several other trains have been cancelled.

Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata, Bangalore-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata, Tirupati-Howrah Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda, Chennai-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata and Puri-Anand Vihar Nandan Kanan Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief at the loss of life in a train accident at Korai station.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to expedite the rescue operation and provide adequate treatment for the injured persons and asked the Minister of Revenue and disaster management Pramilla Mallick to visit the spot and take stock.

( With inputs from ANI )

