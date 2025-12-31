'Divine festival of faith, traditions': PM Modi on 2nd anniversary of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'

New Delhi, Dec 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the countrymen on the second anniversary of Lord Ram's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, calling it a "divine festival" of faith and traditions.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is marking the second anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, which occurred on the Dwadashi of Paush Shukla Paksha in 2024.

The idol was consecrated on January 22, 2024, during a historic ceremony led by Prime Minister Modi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is being celebrated on the sacred land of Ayodhya Ji. This anniversary is a divine festival of our faith and traditions. On this holy and pure occasion, from the side of all Ram devotees of the country and abroad, my crores of salutations and obeisance at the feet of Lord Shri Ram! My infinite best wishes to all the countrymen."

PM Modi again visited the historic temple on November 25 for the Dhwajarohan (flag-hoisting ceremony), marking the completion of Ram Mandir.

"Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's flag of dharma is bearing witness to the consecration of Ram Lalla on the twelfth day. It is my good fortune that last month I had the auspicious opportunity to participate in the sacred establishment of this flag," he added.

He encouraged people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram, known as 'Maryada Purushottam', and strive towards creating an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

"My wish is that the inspiration from the 'Maryada Purushottam' may deepen the sentiment of service, dedication, and compassion in the heart of every citizen, which also becomes a strong foundation for building a prosperous and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Jai Siyaram!" the Prime Minister added.

The main events for the second anniversary celebrations are set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi will continue through Friday.

Rituals in the temple complex have been ongoing since Saturday.

Officials estimate that between 500,000 and 600,000 devotees will visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan during the celebrations.

