Divisional Commissioner inspects Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Kathua, Samba

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 15 : Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar asked the police to devise a foolproof security plan for Amarnath Yatra 2023 scheduled to commence next month, a press release said.

On Thursday, Kumar made an extensive tour of Samba and Kathua to review the preparations.

At Kathua, the Divisional Commissioner visited Lakhanpur and went around the Lakhanpur Corridor and inspected the existing infrastructure and the status of civic amenities viz drinking water, Sanitation, Reception centre, provision of Public Address System for facilitation of Yatris, medical facilities, besides he also enquired about the arrangement of lodgement centres for pilgrims in case of Yatra halt.

Emphasizing on adequate provision of basic amenities, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for close coordination among all stakeholders involved in the preparations, the statement informed.

The Div Com directed the Executive Officer Lakhanpur MC to take measures to maintain cleanliness and sanitation in the area. The installation of signage for the assistance of Yatris coming for pilgrimage was also stressed.

He also inspected the area earmarked for the Langar facility as identified by the district administration and directed for improving sanitation conditions, drinking water facilities and other logistics.

Ramesh Kumar also directed the concerned authorities to start the face-lifting and other necessary repair works well in time. "He instructed the representative of NHAI to expedite the pace of work of Blacktopping of the Lakhanpur corridor area and ensure completion of all works by June 20," Div Com said, the statement informed.

The Div Com also inquired about the putting up of hoardings at Lakhanpur by the Tourism Department to showcase and promote the prominent tourist locations in the Jammu region.

Reviewing the arrangement for the security of Pilgrims, the Div Com asked the police to devise a foolproof security plan. "He passed directions to the SSP Kathua for the deployment of a sufficient number of personnel and installation of additional CCTV cameras to ensure hassle-free & secure experience for the pilgrims," he said.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma and other district officers took stock of preparations at the lodgement centre in Chichi Mata Premises for pilgrims of Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He directed district administration Samba to ensure regular water, and power supply besides regular cleanliness at all the identified lodgement centres in the district during Yatra days.

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; DC State Taxes, Ranjit Singh; SSP Kathua, Shivdeep Singh Jamwal; ADC Deepika Rana and other concerned officers.

