Diwali Bank Holiday 2025: Will Banks Remain Closed on October 22 for Govardhan Pooja and Gujarati New Year?

Banks in several regions of India will remain closed on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in observance of various Diwali-related festivities, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) region-wise holiday list. These closures include cities such as Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nagpur. The holidays will mark Diwali, Vikram Samvant New Year, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja. These celebrations, varying by region, are a part of the grand Diwali festival week observed across India with devotion, joy, and cultural traditions that signify renewal and prosperity.

Diwali and Regional Celebrations

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of India’s most significant Hindu festivals symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating King Ravana, celebrated by lighting rows of lamps. The exact date of Diwali depends on the Hindu lunar calendar and may vary by region. In 2025, most parts of India celebrated Diwali on October 20. Following the main day, festivities continue with Govardhan Pooja and other traditional observances, each holding deep spiritual meaning.

Govardhan Pooja and Gujarati New Year

Govardhan Pooja, celebrated the day after Diwali, commemorates Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to shield the villagers of Vrindavan from heavy rains caused by Indra, the rain god. This day reflects gratitude and protection. The RBI has also declared holidays for the Vikram Samvant New Year, popularly known in Gujarat as Bestu Varas or the Gujarati New Year. It marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year and is celebrated with prayers, sweets, and family gatherings, signifying renewal, prosperity, and new beginnings across Gujarati households.

Other Festivals and Upcoming Holidays

The RBI has also listed holidays for Balipadyami, celebrating Lord Vishnu’s Vamana Avatar victory over King Bali, and for Laxmi Puja, dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Banks across India also observe national and regional holidays along with fixed closures on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Upcoming October 2025 holidays include October 23 for Bhai Bij and related festivals, October 27–28 for Chhath Puja in some states, and October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday in Ahmedabad.

Banking Services on Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to access banking facilities through digital and online services. Internet banking, mobile applications, ATMs, and UPI services will function as usual, allowing users to perform essential transactions, payments, and fund transfers conveniently. This ensures uninterrupted financial access during festive periods when banks observe official holidays, supporting both personal and business needs efficiently across the country.