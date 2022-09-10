DJB to construct artificial ponds for idols' immersion

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Saurabh Bhardwaj chaired a high-level meeting today at the DJB Headquarters to ensure that Durga Puja is held in a grand and safe manner this year.

Senior officials of Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police, Flood and Irrigation Department, SDMs of South Delhi and representatives of several Durga Puja Committees were present in the meeting along with the officials from other departments.

Discussions were held on pragmatic ways to abate the pollution in the Yamuna that is found to increase after immersion of idols after the puja. The DJB Vice Chairman directed the entire civil administration to ensure that the immersion of idols post-festival takes place only in artificial ponds created specifically for the devotees.

Saurabh Bhardwaj directed the Flood and Irrigation Department to construct artificial ponds for idol immersion so that devotees are not forced to immerse idols directly in the Yamuna River. He instructed the officials of the Delhi Jal Board to ensure the optimal availability of water in these artificial ponds so that immersion is smooth and eventful. He also directed the officials concerned to beautify of roads around the venues of Durga Puja, arrangement of street lights and tight security for the convenience of the devotees in South Delhi.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "During Durga Puja in Delhi, especially in the southern part, huge crowds of devotees gather in the area and the activity is highest. All necessary instructions have been given to the officials concerned to ensure that there is no problem during the preparations for the puja and immersion thereafter.''

''I have instructed for the construction of artificial ponds and them with water so that the devotees do not have to face any problem for idol immersions. We must abide by the instructions of NGT regarding idol immersion in the Yamuna so that by 2025, the objective of cleaning the Yamuna, as set by Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, is fulfilled,'' he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

