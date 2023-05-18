DK Shivakumar's family unhappy with Karnataka CM decision

Congress MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh on Thursday said he is “not fully happy” with the party high command's decision to select Siddaramaiah as the next CM of Karnataka. “I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see,” he said.

After a four-day wait, the Congress party is yet to make an official announcement on the new Karnataka chief minister, even as preparations are on in Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium for the swearing-in ceremony. It became known that the top chief ministerial contenders - Siddaramaiah, a former CM and leader of opposition, and DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief - came to an agreement with the former set to get the state’s top elected post while the latter will be his deputy and remain the state party chief.Reports said the grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, however, there is no confirmation on this. The party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a final and official announcement in Bengaluru, after which the swearing-in of the new CM will be held, on May 20. As suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Karnataka, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by the party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar on Thursday evening. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road.