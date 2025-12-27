DMK will return to power in TN in next polls, asserts Stalin

Thiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday asserted confidence that his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will return to power in the next Assembly elections, citing the government’s welfare-driven governance and development initiatives across the state.

Addressing a public gathering at Malappambadi in Tiruvannamalai district while distributing welfare assistance, Stalin said the people of Tamil Nadu had repeatedly shown their faith in the DMK’s inclusive policies.

"Seeing you all gives me renewed energy. Tiruvannamalai is a special place -- it gave the DMK its first Member of Parliament. That history strengthens our resolve," he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that in just four years, his government had implemented several schemes that have drawn national attention.

"We have ensured economic empowerment, especially for women. Through our initiatives, women receive monthly financial assistance, and over 1.30 crore women benefit directly from our schemes," he said.

He added that free bus travel for women had resulted in nearly 900 crore journeys so far, easing their financial burden and improving mobility.

Stalin also underlined the success of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which currently benefits 19.4 lakh schoolchildren daily, helping improve attendance and learning outcomes.

"These are not just welfare measures; they are investments in the future of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Announcing new development projects for the Tiruvannamalai district, the Chief Minister said a SIDCO industrial estate would be established at Ayyathur at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Infrastructure facilities would be upgraded at the Kalasapakkam temple, while a new building for the Chengam Government Arts College would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore. He also announced the establishment of a modern agricultural nursery costing Rs 1 crore and an agricultural extension centre at Malaiyur with an outlay of Rs 3 crore. A seed storage facility costing Rs 2.40 crore will also be set up to support farmers.

Criticising the Union government, Stalin said Tamil Nadu continues to progress despite being denied its rightful share of central funds.

"We are building a strong state even without adequate support from the Centre. Some are unhappy with this progress and are trying to malign Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that the BJP-led Union government has failed to address issues such as inflation, unemployment, and environmental challenges.

Stalin again expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would once again elect the DMK to power. He extended New Year greetings to the public, reaffirming his government’s commitment to inclusive growth and social justice.

