Doctors prohibited from researching on E-cigarettes

Mumbai: According to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2019, production, import, export, transport, selling, distribution, storage and advertising of e-cigarettes is prohibited. Now the central government is also taking steps towards curbing research on e-cigarettes and tobacco.



Given the harmful effects of e-cigarette addiction on the young population's health, the government has banned sell of e-cigarettes under PECA. Despite the ban, and the possibility of research by commercial pharmaceuticals, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry has banned research on e-cigarettes and tobacco.

National Medical Commission has directed affiliated medical colleges, professors in medical institutes, assistant professors, associate professors, postgraduate students, and commercial medical companies associated with the Indian Medical Association to not allow research on this topic. If one wants to research, one will need to get permission from the National Medical Mission, doctors associated with the Indian Medical Association, and Family Welfare Ministry.