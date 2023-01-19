Domestic air passenger traffic went up by 47.05 per cent this year compared to 2021

The domestic air passenger traffic reached 1232.45 lakhs in 2022, registering an annual growth of 47.05 per cent as compared to 2021, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Thursday.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines between January 2022 and December 2022 were 1232.45 lakhs as against 838.14 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 47.05 per cent and monthly growth of 13.69 per cent," the aviation regulator said.

The passenger load factors of all major airlines - Air India, SpiceJet, GoFirst, IndiGo, Akasa Air, AirAsia India and Vistara witnessed an upward trend in December 2022 compared to November 2022, as per the DGCA data.

The passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline.

IndiGo recorded a market share of 56.1 per cent followed by Vistara with a 9.2 per cent share. SpiceJet and Air India had an 8.7 per cent market share, shows the official data.

During December 2022, a total of 408 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and refunds.

Airlines have received a total of 408 complaints, out of which 401 (approx. 98 per cent) have been addressed, the DGCA data shows.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor