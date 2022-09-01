Domestic help arrested for murdering employer's differently-abled son

New Delhi, Sep 1 The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has arrested a minor, who worked as a domestic help in the capital's Safdarjung area, for murdering his employer's differently-abled son.

According to the police, the accused, who was employed about three months ago, was arrested on Wednesday from a railway station using technical surveillance.

A senior official said that he committed the murder to rob the house and stolen articles were found from his possession.

The police received a call of the incident at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the official said, adding that when a team reached the spot they found the victim lying unconscious.

He was taken a to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"His sister told the police that their parents and grandmother went to visit a temple. It was around 2.30 p.m. when they left the house," the police said.

She further stated that she went to the market and when came back, the main door was open.

She went inside and found her brother lying unconscious, while the accused was missing and the entire house was ransacked.

The police have lodged a murder case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor