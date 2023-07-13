Don’t leave house if not essential, Yamuna’s water level to reach peak by 3-4 pm: Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Reguesting Delhiites, residing in flood affected areas, to not leave their houses if not essential, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Yamuna River's water level will reach its peak by 3-4 pm Thursday and then it will start receeding.

“I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work from Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps...As per the CWC (Central Water Commission) prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna's water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down,” Kejriwal told ANI.

He further informed that about 25 per cent water supply in the national capital has been affected due to the flood situation but assured that the water supply in these areas will restart by tomorrow.

“Right now the water level crossed 208.6 metre. It was not expected that the water would reach this level. Three of our water treatment plants have been shut down because water has entered the pump. After the water recedes, the machines will be dried and then started again so that current is generated. About 25 per cent water supply has been affected. We will be able to start water supply by tomorrow evening”, he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Directorate of Education has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately where there is a danger of flood without waiting for orders.

"In view of the flood situation in Delhi, the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi has ordered all government and private schools in low-lying areas to close immediately without waiting for orders where there is a danger of flood", said a statement.

Chandgi Ram Akhada Chowk area of Delhi on Thursday witnessed severe flooding due to rise in the Yamuna waters.

Several low-lying areas of the city are still under water as the water level in Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna and the resultant inundation of low-lying areas, traffic movement has been impaired in several places.

Further, according to official inputs, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated as non-destined commercial vehicles won't be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghazipur border, and from Akshardham towards DND.

The officials further said no commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover, and Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate intensity rain in South-West Delhi and adjoining areas on Thursday.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi (Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) , Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Pahasu (U.P.) during next 2 hours”, IMD said in a tweet.

