“Don't want your apology, give your resignation": MP Navneet Rana slams Bihar CM over his controversial remarks

MP Navneet Rana has strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his controversial remarks on women and population control, calling for his resignation. During a debate on caste census in the Winter Session of the Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar made remarks emphasizing the importance of girls' education to control population growth in the state. However, these comments were met with outrage and condemnation.

MP Navneet Rana, while addressing the issue, stated, "You should talk about providing justice to women of Bihar. Keep all the filth in your mind confined to your home. We do not want your apology; you should give your resignation."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement, Amravati MP Navneet Rana says, "You should talk about providing justice to women of Bihar. We do not want your apology, you should give your resignation..." pic.twitter.com/HhWQyAull5 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

The Bihar Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes during the ongoing Winter Session as opposition members protested against CM Nitish Kumar's comments on birth control. In response to the mounting criticism, Nitish Kumar issued an apology, saying, "I apologize, and I take back my words."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, as well as BJP members, demanded an unconditional apology from Nitish Kumar for his derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav defended Nitish Kumar, asserting that the remarks were misconstrued. He explained that the CM was discussing the importance of sex education and addressing practical measures to control population growth. Yadav stressed the need for understanding the context and purpose of the Chief Minister's comments.

The controversy surrounding Nitish Kumar's remarks has stirred public debate.