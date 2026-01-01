Door-to-door anaemia prevention drive launched in J&K's Ramban

Ramban, Jan 1 The Health Department, on Thursday, intensified the 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' campaign in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district by organising a special awareness and training programme involving trained doctors, ASHA workers, and other female health staff.

During the programme, ASHA workers were sensitised about effective strategies to prevent and manage anaemia among women and children.

Trained doctors educated participants on the identification, prevention, and management of anaemia, while emphasising the crucial role played by ASHA workers in reaching out to communities at the grassroots level.

Medical experts stressed that ASHA workers should regularly visit their assigned areas, spread awareness, identify anaemia cases at an early stage, and ensure proper guidance and follow-up.

The initiative aims to strengthen interventions at the ground level so that, through collective and sustained efforts, Ramban district can be made anaemia-free.

Speaking to IANS, Dr. Reyaz said that continuous efforts are being made under the 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' campaign in the district and gaps are being identified.

he added that an open discussion was held during the Ramban programme and work on the campaign would now begin at the grassroots level.

He also said that ASHA workers will administer Iron Folic Acid syrup to children aged between six months to five years, at a dose of one millilitre per week.

The intake will be closely monitored, and records will be maintained.

Once mothers are adequately informed, they will be encouraged to administer the syrup themselves.

For children aged between five to nine years, pink tablets will be given, while blue tablets will be provided to children aged between 10 and 19 years.

Dr. Ankula said that ASHA workers were thoroughly briefed about the 'Anaemia Mukt Bharat' programme during the event.

She said that the ASHA workers were trained on how to conduct door-to-door visits and ensure proper distribution of medicines to children.

The campaign reflects the Health Department's commitment to combating anaemia through awareness, early detection, and sustained community-level intervention across the Ramban district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor