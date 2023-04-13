Doordarshan to air documentary on India's glory under PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 13 : In continuation with the 'Azaadi Ka Amrutkal' theme, national broadcaster Doordarshan is set to soon launch a two-part series titled "Dharohar Bharat Ki"

The series that airs on April 14-15 will focus on the rich cultural, and historical heritage under the present Modi regime during which special emphasis has been placed on conserving India's rich civilisational and cultural heritage, glorifying India's freedom fighters, and the supreme sacrifice of India's soldiers.

"Our soldiers devoted their entire lives and sacrificed their every being to safeguard every inch of our motherland. Their sacrifice cannot just be measured in words; its grandeur and import have to be brought made alive to inspire future generations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his interaction in the documentary.

Over the years the Modi government has laid an emphasis on showcasing India's glorious heritage. Right from setting up the National War Memorial to honour the sacrifice of our soldiers to the Police Memorial as a mark of respect to the fallen policemen, has been to imbibe the clarion call by the prime minister.

Spiritual sites like Ram Janmabhoomi, Somnath Temple, Mahakal Temple Corridor, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, and Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been some of the most prominent steps undertaken to protect India's cultural and religious heritage.

The documentary will showcase the huge strides made by India in the last few years for the revival of our spirit of cultural unity and pride.

Ascertaining the security as well as the sanctity of venerable patriotic sites, such as the Jallianwallah Bagh; resuscitating the splendid fervour of our civilizational centres such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham; Somnath Dham and Kedarnath Dham; according to respect to such spiritual sites such as the Karatrpur Sahib; celebrating the lives of freedom fighters at inspirational sites such as the Cellular Jail; centre-staging the contribution of Netaji Bose through the grand Netaji statue at India gate canopy; and honouring the legendary contribution of our patriots - past and present - such as the War Memorial are some of the themes that the documentary will present.

"Bharat's Renaissance" documentary is a reflection of this very idea. While our combined pride has rejuvenated us with a sense of belongingness especially over the last few years, it is imperative for the youth of today to fully understand the significance of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and their honourable commemoration," sources say on the idea behind this series.

In essence, the two-part documentary is a visually compelling showcase of India's vast and vibrant culture, rejuvenating, embracing, and in doing so, celebrating our rich and diverse inheritance.

