DPS Mathura recieves bomb threat on email, school evacuated

New Delhi, April 26 The Delhi Public school (DPS) on Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, however, nothing suspicious has been found so far, said an official.

As per sources, a police control room call was received around 8:10 a.m from the school following which a police team, bomb squad rushed to the spot.

"The school was evacuated. So far, nothing suspicious has been found," said the sources.

Details are awaited.

Earlier, on April 12, a private school in Delhi was evacuated after a similar threat.

