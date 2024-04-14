Dr. BR Ambedkar's Statue Allegedly Set Ablaze in Jind, Haryana, Probe Ordered

Haryana authorities are taking swift action following reports of the alleged burning of a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Jind. DSP Jind, Rohtash Dhull, has confirmed the incident, stating, 'A case of burning the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar has come to light. Police are doing their job. An investigation is underway.' Reassuring the public, Dhull added, 'We have registered a case. Soon we will find the culprits. Every year, on April 14, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's birth anniversary is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. The Indian Constitution was written by social reformer Dr. BR Ambedkar, often known as "Babasaheb." The Dalit movement in India was also spearheaded by Dr. Ambedkar. He spent his whole life advocating for equality, improving society, and disseminating progressive ideas.

Dr BR Ambedkar or Babasaheb was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, in present-day Madhya Pradesh. He was the 14th and last child of Ramji Maloji Sakpal. Being a Dalit who came from a poor family, Babasaheb witnessed the atrocities and discrimination his community was subjected to. He earned a degree in political science and economics. His initial employment was with the Baroda State Government. He was awarded a scholarship to study at Columbia University at the age of 22.

Babasaheb became the first Indian to pursue a doctorate in Economics abroad. During his life, Bhimrao Ambedkar battled for the rights of Dalits. He played a key role in the Poona Pact's signing in 1932, which permitted Dalits to be represented in legislatures. Ambedkar championed social freedom, arguing that legal freedoms hold little value without social liberties for the oppressed. The significance of Ambedkar Jayanti lies in our continued struggles to grant equality of opportunity, choice and dignity to all Indian citizens within a stratified society.



