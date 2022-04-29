DRI seizes 395 kg of thread laced with heroin at Gujarat's Pipavav Port

In a joint operation, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 395kg of thread laced with heroin at Pipavav Port in Gujarat, informed the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint tea, a container was examined having a gross weight of 9,760 kg was declared to contain 'thread' and on a detailed examination on Thursday, out of 100 jumbo bags, four suspicious bags containing threads showed the presence of opiate derivative/heroin.

The Ministry said that it appeared that the drug syndicate followed the method of soaking threads in a solution containing the narcotic drug, heroin, which were then dried, made into bales and packed in bags.

"These bags were shipped along with other bags having bales of normal threads so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities. The modus operandi, in this case, would have required the extraction of Heroin mixed in the threads. Examination and seizure proceedings by DRI under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 are continuing," the statement said.

In 2021, substantial seizures of drugs like heroin, cocaine, hashish and psychotropic substances were made by the DRI. More than 3,300 kg of heroin, 320 kg of cocaine and 230 kg of hashish were seized between January and December 2021. In addition, 170 kg of pseudoephedrine and 67 kg of methamphetamine were seized during this period, said the statement.

DRI had seized 205 kg of heroin in April 2022 at Kandla Port.

The ministry further said that with the easing of restrictions and opening of International Air travel after the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted, the numbers of air passengers arriving into India have increased.

In the last two months, DRI has booked multiple cases of seizure of heroin concealed in baggage and in the form of pills swallowed by carriers. In one such major case, DRI seized 16 kg of Heroin in March 2022 concealed in the baggage of three passengers, who had arrived at the Kolkata airport, the statement said.

Syndicates have also tried to push narcotics like yaba and heroin from the Indo-Myanmar border and Hashish from the Indo-Nepal border, into India through the land borders.

"DRI officers have also intercepted such consignments from these borders, sometimes ingeniously concealed inside vehicles. DRI in one instance in February 2022 seized one Lakh Yaba (Methamphetamine) tablets and affected multiple seizures of Heroin in North-East India, smuggled into India from Myanmar," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

