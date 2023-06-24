Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 24 : The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.

"On June 23, 2023, at around 9:12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Saturday morning after which at about 8:10 am, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Lakhana, BSF stated.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The BSF further said another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police in the Ferozepur sector.

Earlier on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

