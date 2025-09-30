Drug menace will be dealt with iron hand, says new Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad, Sep 30 Hyderabad's new Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Tuesday asserted that the police would deal with the menace of drugs with an iron hand.

Addressing a press conference after assuming office, he said drugs were the biggest problem faced by Hyderabad, which is the fastest-growing city in the country.

As the drug menace is destroying the future of youth, the police will deal with it firmly, he said.

Past drug-related cases will be reviewed thoroughly, tracing back to the root networks, and legal action will be taken against all those involved.

Sajjanar said the Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team would be further strengthened and awareness campaigns like "Say No to Drugs" would be intensified across the city.

Expressing concern over cybercrimes, particularly those targeting senior citizens, he highlighted scams such as “digital arrest” and stock market frauds. To counter these threats, awareness programmes will be organised in colonies, apartments, and bastis.

He declared that "People Welfare Policing" will be the top priority. He believes that this new approach would go a long way in ensuring the safety and well-being of Hyderabad citizens. The focus areas will include maintenance of law and order, traffic and road safety, protection of women and children, adoption of AI-based technology, prevention of cyber and financial crimes, 24/7 citizen services, and welfare of police personnel.

The Police Commissioner also termed food adulteration as a serious health hazard, assuring strict legal action against those involved in such activities.

He also noted that traffic problems in the city are becoming more complex with the increasing number of vehicles. "With GST reduction, the number of vehicles has increased. We will set long-term goals to resolve traffic issues and save citizens’ valuable time on the roads. Special attention will be paid to drunk-and-drive cases. Those driving under the influence of alcohol are like moving suicide bombs on our roads. Such acts will not be tolerated," he said.

Sajjanar stated that crimes against women and children will be dealt with most sternly.

He also underlined Hyderabad’s unique identity as a city of communal harmony: "Hyderabad is synonymous with peace and communal amity. This historic city is known for its unity in diversity. We will continue to strengthen the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb culture of togetherness."

Highlighting the importance of police welfare, he said the department gives the highest priority to the well-being of hardworking Hyderabad police personnel. Officers and staff who deliver exceptional services will be duly recognised and rewarded.

