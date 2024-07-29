Drugs valued at Rs 9 crore seized in Assam; 1 nabbed
By IANS | Published: July 29, 2024 12:11 AM2024-07-29T00:11:02+5:302024-07-29T00:15:04+5:30
Silchar (Assam), July 29 The police in Assam have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 9 ...
Silchar (Assam), July 29 The police in Assam have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 9 crore and arrested a drug peddler from the state's Cachar district, an official said on Sunday.
Acting on secret information, police conducted a special operation on Saturday night in Katakhal area and apprehended Abdul Alim (42) with 30,000 methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets.
A two-wheeler, used for transportation of the drugs, was also seized.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post appreciated the police for their continued efforts for a drugs-free Assam.
Police suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and being sent to other parts of the country through Assam.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app